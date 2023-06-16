Finance minister Matia Kasaija says he has secured Shs2.2 trillion to address flooding, traffic congestion, among other issues in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Presenting the budget speech yesterday for the next financial year 2023/2024, Kasaija noted that the funds have been set aside to address poor road infrastructure and unemployment in the area covering Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, and Mpigi districts and their municipalities.

The funds will also see 504 km of roads upgraded including junction signalization in 8 urban authorities, rehabilitation of 30 stormwater drainage points; upgrade 23 markets, and construct 25 artisanal parks and industrial workspaces for small-scale manufactures.

The total national budget for the next financial year is Shs52.7 trillion and out of this, an allocation of Shs4.5 trillion about 13.3% has been budgeted for road maintenance and construction, railway development and rehabilitation, water and air transport development.