By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development Ms. Betty Amongi has directed the government registrar of trade unions to exercise his powers to try and create harmony in the troubled National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU).

On Tuesday this week, a total of 24 out of the 34 NOTU members passed a vote of no confidence in their chairman general Usher Wilson Owere accusing him of Incompetence, dictatorship, and intrigue.

However, while addressing the press on Wednesday, Owere asked the government to suspend the action against the organisation’s members who sat on Tuesday and impeached him saying whatever was done was illegal.

Amongi has told KFM that a meeting is to be convened next week on Tuesday to address the concerns of the workers’ body.