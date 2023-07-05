By Tonny Abet | Monitor

Government has moved to head off the brewing social storm stirred by a sharp rise in demand for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) paternity testing, saying yesterday that it recognises the potential danger posed to society if the service is left unregulated.

Information and national guidance minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, told Parliament that the government is, therefore, taking immediate steps to protect public interest amid reports of families being torn apart.

"Part of the concern is on the laboratories and the tests being carried out. The Ministry of Health this morning held a meeting with various labs and managers and an assessment is being carried out to check whether or not these labs are accredited," he said yesterday.