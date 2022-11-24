By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of State for Finance in Charge of Planning, Amos Lugolobi has revealed that Uganda is in need of 12.6 million new decent housing units in the next 20 years.

He says the units must be connected to electricity, safe water, and sanitation facilities as estimated by vision 2040.

According to Lugolobi, statistics indicate that the majority of housing stock in Uganda is of poor quality with 71% temporary, 11% semi-permanent and only 18% with permanent materials. Lugoloobi says such statistics are unacceptable as the country aspires to the middle-income status.

This was during the 12th National Development Forum that was addressing Uganda’s affordable Housing deficit where he was represented by Lydia Wanyoto, a board member at National Planning Authority.