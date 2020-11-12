

By Benjamin Jumbe

The state minister for land Persis Namuganza has revealed that the ministry needs Shs1.7 trillion to pay off landlords who gave out their land to occupants in reverse for payment by the government.

Addressing journalists at UJA offices in Kampala, Namuganza stated that the funds available in the land fund are not enough to pay off all the landlords who have been accumulating for over five years.

She noted that the delayed payment has started fueling wrangles between landlords and the bonafide occupants whom the government is trying to protect.

Government came up with a programme to buy land having occupants from landlords with intention to revert ownership to the bonafide occupants as a way of solving the rising land wrangles.