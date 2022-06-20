The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has praised the Daily Monitor newspaper, published by Monitor Publications Ltd (MPL), for its bold and high-impact journalism that has led to gains in official fight against corruption in the country.
In compliments delivered at a press conference in Kampala last Friday, Ms Kamya singled out two of the newspaper’s investigative stories that she said unearthed information that informed successful inquiries by the Inspectorate of Government.
One of the two stories was an exposé titled, Officials spend Shs9b on two closed government schools, published on October 1 last year.
