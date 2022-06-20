The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has praised the Daily Monitor newspaper, published by Monitor Publications Ltd (MPL), for its bold and high-impact journalism that has led to gains in official fight against corruption in the country.

In compliments delivered at a press conference in Kampala last Friday, Ms Kamya singled out two of the newspaper’s investigative stories that she said unearthed information that informed successful inquiries by the Inspectorate of Government.