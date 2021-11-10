By Ruth Anderah

The Attorney General has contested the case filed by a section of religious leaders and believers challenging the restrictions imposed on places of worship by the government due to Covid-19.

In their affidavit sworn by the Director General Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the government maintains that COVID-19 restrictions were put in place to protect human rights which is a constitutional responsibility of the Government of Uganda.

Dr. Mwebesa noted that if the state of affairs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic were left unabated; it could have been a worse disaster to the population than it stands today.

According to the Attorney General, the case filed by the believers has been overtaken by events following the easing of the restrictions of physical access to places of worship.

However, the believers led by Bishop Wisdom Peter Katumba of Charis Fellowship Ltd and Imaam Bbaale Mohammed of Masjid Taqwa in Kabowa Rubaga Division insist that the courts should compel the government to fully respect fundamental freedoms of worship.

They contend that much as the places of worship have been opened; the number of worshipers is still restricted to just 200 yet they have many worshipers including the elderly and young who would want to attend prayers and Sunday school activities.

Today the group appeared before High Court Judge Philip Odoki who adjourned their case to 16th/March/2022 to allow their lawyer Amos Musheija to respond to Dr. Mwebesa’s claims.