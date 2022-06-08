By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of Education and Sports has announced countrywide registration of all learners in senior one and two.

Working together with the National Identification Regulatory Authority, (NIRA), the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ketty Lamaro says they are targeting to register students from over 5000 government and private secondary schools by the end of this year.

The exercise that commences on July 1st seeks to ensure that the learners get National Identification Numbers (NIN).

Lamaro adds that they will use the NINs to create unique identification, enable continuous follow up and progress assessment of each learner through the education levels.

In a letter to all head teachers, Lamaro has asked them to share a list of all their learners by June 20th, 2022 for effective planning.

She says the list will be verified by NIRA for registration of the students.