All universities and tertiary institutions across the country offering open distance and e-learning programs at different levels have been directed to stop and apply afresh.

The directive has been issued by the Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), Prof. Mary Okwakol who explained that currently, the programs offered online by institutions are not supposed to be conducted online.

She said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw all institutions of higher learning closed for nearly two years, the government was forced to clear them as an emergency measure to ensure continuity of learning.

Prof Okwakol said that now that Covid-19 is no more and face to face lessons have resumed, all institutions offering ODeL should apply afresh at the NCHE for accreditation.

Over 40 institutions of learning were accredited to conduct online teaching during the Covid-19 period but now, they are required to apply afresh.

Prof. Okwakol was speaking at the 4th annual higher education conference in Kampala.