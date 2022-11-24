The ministry of works and transport working with traffic police and KCCA to conduct fresh mass training of boda boda riders in Kampala city.

This is part of efforts to streamline the boda boda operations within the city and address rampant accidents caused by motorcyclists.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, state minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye said the training is set to commence on Monday, November 28, and will run for one month while working with 9 accredited driving schools.

He says the target is to have at least 50000 riders properly trained and fit to ride on the city roads noting that only 10,500 were trained in the last exercise.

The minister adds that after the training and competence certification, KCCA will proceed to register those to operate in the city.