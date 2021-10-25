BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has released guidelines all Universities and other Tertiary Institutions should adhere to, as they prepare to reopen next month.

President Museveni who closed all education institutions this year in June cleared Universities and other tertiary institutions to reopen on November 1.

According to the released guidelines, the Executive Director of NCHE, Prof Mary Okwakol said that priority should be given to first-year students when these institutions reopen to create room for new entrants.

Students who sat for the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) are also slated to join Universities and other tertiary institutions, but this will not be possible until the current students in first-year progress to their second year.

Institutions have also been asked to reopen in a phased manner and are required to submit a customized programme that will ensure the reopening of their facilities in a staggered manner.

Institutions should also submit progress updates to the NCHE, providing the status on staff and students vaccination and details of resumption including how progressive learning has been managed.

The government has also warned institutions against additional fees for completion of a semester as this was discouraged by the Minister of Education and Sports during the address to the nation on the lockdown.

Institutions have also been asked to put in place the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) that were put in place by the Ministry of Health.