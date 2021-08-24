By Prossy Kisakye

Government has partnered with Buganda Kingdom to ensure one of its development programs dubbed “Emyooga’’ serves its intended purpose amongst the population.

During his a courtesy visit to the Katikiro of Buganda and Bulange Mengo this morning , the state minister for microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, said government will use the influence of Buganda Kingdom leaders through its development SACCO’s to promote Emyooga Program with the aim of improving people’s livelihood.

Through the partnership government will give Buganda an undisclosed sum of money that will be disbursed to Buganda SACCO’s at a small interest rate.

Meanwhile, Buganda’s premier Charles Peter Mayiga has welcomed the partnership saying the kingdom is ready to support any government program geared towards improving people’s well-being.

He however cautioned Ugandans against politicising government programs aimed at bringing social-economic transformation if they are to benefit.