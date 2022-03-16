The government has lifted the Covid-induced school visitation ban, and separately permitted students to use smart phones for class work.

The authorisation of phones at schools is a significant reversal of a long-standing government policy that hitherto rendered it possible for schools to expel students found in possession of the gadgets.

However, some of the international schools in the country allow their students to use mobile phone handsets in line with promoting Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) learning and knowledge.

Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State minister for Higher Education, told this newspaper yesterday that schools can go ahead and allow students to use mobile phones for academic research as the government drafts an enabling policy.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/govt-permits-visits-phones-for-students-3749556