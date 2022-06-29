By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda has decried the government’s failure to implement some of the standard requirements for the empowerment of PWDs.

This was during an Inter-Ministerial Dialogue on Disability Rights with discussions focused on the promotion and protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the Country.

The Chief Executive officer of the National Union of people living with disabilities Esther Kyoziira says many of their people are living a difficult life yet some of the requirements they need are meant to be provided by government.

She noted the need for training teacher trainers for PWDs, provision of study materials, and facilities in public places like walkways which they say are still lacking.

They also demand a skillful level of qualification for the teaching of trainers and the provision of special facilities in schools to encourage people living with disabilities to be in school.

The National meeting on disability rights held in collaboration with the Uganda Human Rights commission comprising representatives from different government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.