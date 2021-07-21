By Tonny Abet

The government has said discussions are underway to regulate the high cost of Covid-19 testing in accredited laboratories which is limiting access and greatly affecting pandemic fight.

Dr Susan Nabadda, the commissioner of laboratory and diagnostic services at the Ministry of Health, said free Covid-19 testing is only provided in public facilities to those with Covid-19 symptoms due to limited resources.

“Whoever just wants to know their status but they don’t have symptoms, will have to go to [any of] these accredited private laboratories and take the test at a cost. We are also seeing the issue of regulating the cost so that more people can know their status,” she said.

Dr Nabadda made the remarks at the weekend while officiating at the dissemination of the report of a survey on Covid-19 testing in the country.

Twaweza, an NGO, carried out the study last month in Kampala, Kyotera and Tororo districts covering respondents in 1,950 households.

