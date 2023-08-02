Government has pledged timely release of funds to facilitate the 2026 general elections. This was revealed by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja while presenting at the launch of the Electoral Commission’s strategic plan 2022-2023, 2026-2027, and the road map for the 2025-2026 elections in Kampala.

Nabbanja said though government is economically constrained, it will devise means to ensure that all resources needed by the Commission for the smooth running of the electoral roadmap are provided.

“The Office of the Prime Minister will make sure that the required funds are released to the Commission to smoothly execute the activities as outlined in the roadmap for the next general election,” Nabbanja said.

According to the electoral body, the entire electoral exercise requires over Shs1.3 trillion.

The commission has on many occasions complained about the delayed provision of funds which affects its mandate to organize timely, free, and fair elections in the country.

Recently, Ugandans were shocked tolearn that the term of office for Local Councils I and II expired on 10th July 2023 and Women Councils in August 2022. The commission was forced to suspend the elections after government revealed that there is no money to organize the polls.

This prompted government to extend their term of office for the next six months.