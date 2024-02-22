The Ministry of Health has committed to supporting investors in pharmaceuticals in efforts to reduce health expenditure on importation for the same.

According to Dr. Seru Morries, the Commissioner, Pharmaceuticals and Natural Medicines at the Ministry of Health, 85% of pharmaceutical products used in Uganda are imported mainly from India.

While launching the 3rd Uganda Pharma Health Care International expo held at the Uganda Manufactures’ Association (UMA) grounds in Kampala, Health minister Dr. Ruth Aceng told delegates that government had availed land in industrial parks for those willing to venture into local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“The government has put up several policies and incentives to support this strategy. Many of you are aware of the public-private partnership in health, we also take offtake agreements, particularly to manufacturers who are committed and government has set up industrial parks in all regions of the country and there’s land for those who are willing to manufacture,” Dr Aceng said.

The UMA executive director, Dr. Ezra Rubanda has commended government for ensuring a secure environment for investment and urged line authorities to always engage private sector actors whenever need to settle public health challenges arises.

Meanwhile, the Indian government through its High Commission in Kampala, Upender Singh Rawat promised to boost Uganda’s healthcare tourism through partnerships and exporting technology that will improve healthcare infrastructure capacity.

He says, since India is a global leader in providing a good health care system with advanced technology where many people around the world go for specialized treatment, they will advance this technology and expertise to Uganda to promote health tourism.

The expo has been organized by the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA), Uganda Dental Association, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, the Uganda Medical Association, the Uganda Allied Health Professional Council, and the Uganda Orthopeadic Society of Uganda among other entities.