Government has postponed the repatriation of Ugandans who are stranded abroad.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Aceng had earlier revealed the 300 out of 2,300 stranded Ugandans would be repatriated every two weeks and that the first batch was meant to arrive yesterday.

However, officials at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) say they are not aware of any such arrangement.

The health ministry now reveals that while these Ugandans will be repatriated, none is expected to arrive in the country soon.