Government has presented before Parliament 9 out of the proposed 39 Bills to aid the rationalization process of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Bills aim at making amendments to existing laws that establish agencies in the different sectors.

The Bills were tabled by line ministers in charge of the different sectors before the House presided over by the Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among.

Among sent the Bills to respective Parliamentary Committees for scrutiny and report back to the House next week.

“Whereas Rule 129 (2) of the Rules of Procedure accords committees 45 days for a Bill, in the interest of considering the budgeting process, we shall embark on these Bills immediately and have them reported within three days,” Among told MPs on Tuesday.

Among the bills presented is the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which intends to merge the Equal Opportunities Commission with the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Others are; the National Tribunal Bill, 2023, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment), 2024, the Karamoja Development Agency (Repeal) Bill, 2024, the Uganda National Information Technology Authority, Uganda (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the National Records and Archives (Amendment) Bill, 2024.