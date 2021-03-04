By Ritah Kemigisa

The Internal affairs minister Jeje Odongo has tabled before Parliament a list of 177 missing persons.

The list details the identity of the person, the date when they were arrested, where they were arrested from, reason as to why they were arrested and the case management history.

Presenting the list before plenary this afternoon, Minister Odongo says 43 of the people were arrested during riots,156 found were in possession of military stores.

17 were arrested from meetings of planning post-election violence and 6 persons were released on police bond.

Most of the missing people are on remand at Makindye military barracks.

Odongo has encouraged the public to check with the office of the community police commission at the police headquarters for the whereabouts of their missing persons and to get permission to visit them.

Numbers don’t add up

According to minister Odongo, there are 177 missing people but however when you add up the number he has provided, it equates to 216 and not 177 as stated.

This now means 39 people remain unaccounted for.

However this list has been disputed by several members of parliament who say the numbers given do not add up and are not a true representation of the actual number of missing persons.

Masaka municipality Mp Mathias Mpuuga says the given number does not add up with the of 423 missing persons he has.

Manjiya county MP John Baptist Nambeshe expressed concern that the list of Missing persons presented by the Minister are people from the central region only.

The Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemuju has wondered if the minister got the list of 177 and yet at first he only presented 44 missing people and failed to account for 31 people.

The NUP party has since presented its own list showing 243 people are missing.