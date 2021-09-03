By Prossy Kisakye

Government has started investigating the death of a fifth year medical student of Busitema University after reportedly receiving a covid-19 jab.

Rosette Kyarikunda died on Tuesday, 2 weeks after she took the vaccine, a day after returning to campus.

Before her death, Kyarikunda shared on her social media pages that after receiving the jab she developed mild headache, chest pain and general body weakness which she has never felt before.

Now the spokesperson of National Drug Authority, Abiaz Rwamwiri, says the matter is being assessed and investigated by the Adverse Effects Following Immunisation Committee.

He has meanwhile asked the public to report to the authority, any complications that they may receive after vaccination or while using covid-19 drugs.