The government has launched an investigation into alleged deliberate smear campaigns, unfair attacks, and falsified accusations against Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, her office announced in a statement dated October 25, 2023.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says the most recent “attack” is a viral video on social media featuring a woman who appears to resemble Nabbanja. In the video, the woman is seen celebrating with male colleagues.

“While the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister has categorically denied being the lady in the video and dismissed the imitation as fake and a hoax, some opponents and haters, mainly on social media, have continued to widely spread the video with messages claiming that it is the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda,” the statement reads in part.

“The Office of the Prime Minister reiterates that she is not the lady in the video,” the statement adds.

OPM says it reported the matter to police today, seeking criminal investigations and the arrest of individuals who claim that the woman in the video is Nabbanja.