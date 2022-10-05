As teachers commemorate the World Teacher’s Day today, October 5, the Minister of Education, Hon. Janet Museveni has commended them for the selfless efforts they have put into educating the nation.

In her message to mark the teachers’ day, she says teachers shoulder an incredible responsibility of ensuring that all children and youth everywhere can enjoy the right to education.

The teachers, through the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) had earlier vowed to defy the government by staying away from classes today to celebrate their day.

However, the minister notes that although the government will not be able to celebrate with the teachers today, national celebrations shall be held later on November 11, 2022.

This year’s national teachers day will be celebrated under the theme “Transformation of education begins with teachers.”