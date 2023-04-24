By Mike Sebalu

Uganda’s Ambassador to Sudan Yahya Ssemuddu has revealed that the government is ready to evacuate Ugandans trapped by the war in Sudan, which they will do after receiving clearance for air space evacuation.

Ssemuddu explains that they intend to move the trapped persons using buses to Port Al Fashaga where they will be picked up by plane.

He notes that efforts to use road transport mechanisms have proved insecure in addition to the long distance they have to drive to the next place of refuge.

He said this during an interview over the weekend.

“I want to assure you that all Ugandans are safe and we have made evacuation arrangement to move them through the Ethiopia route,” Ssemuddu said.