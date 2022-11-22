By Mike Sebalu

Government has registered a surplus in local revenue collection for the first 4 months of the current financial year 2022/2023.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Ramathan Ggoobi, Government has realised a difference of over Shs142 billion from the projected Shs7.04 trillion for the 4 months.

Ggoobi says this has been possible due to the effectiveness of government’s domestic revenue mobilisation strategy.

He made the revelation while delivering a presentation of the International Monetary Fund October 2022 Sub Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook at Kampala Serena hotel this afternoon.