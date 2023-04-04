Government has released Shs82.9 billion for the renovation of Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools in 176 local governments across the country except for Kampala Capital City.

According to the list of beneficiaries seen by KFM, the money has been distributed among various local governments having many schools in their locality, with Wakiso getting the lion’s share.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Denis Mugimba in an interview said that leaders in local governments are expected to sit and decide which schools are very dilapidated and line them up for renovation.

He said that some local governments can use the funds to purchase desks, especially in highly populated schools while others can use the money to construct additional classroom blocks to accommodate all learners.

Meanwhile, he accused some local governments of hiding behind delays in the procurement processes and completing the financial year without renovating any school while others scatter the funds to all schools in their locality which in the end does not achieve any impact.

He asked Members of Parliament to take part in deciding which schools should be renovated and ensuring that the money is put to good use.