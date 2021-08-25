By Monitor Team More by this Author

The government has ring-fenced 300,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccines to inoculate teachers.

The vaccines were received at the end of July as the government moved to vaccinate 22 million people to pave the way for a safe reopening of the economy.

Only 209,336 (38 per cent) of the estimated 550,000 teachers had been vaccinated by August 12. The government has pegged the reopening of schools to the inoculation of teachers.

The Education ministry spokesperson, Dr Dennis Mugimba, yesterday confirmed in a telephone interview that Minister Janet Museveni and her Health counterpart, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, have agreed to prioritise vaccinating teachers, critical staff and students in tertiary institutions using Sinovac jabs.

The Education ministry has since met with district, city and municipal education officers and Kampala Capital City Authority to identify the targeted beneficiaries.

“We are in the process of compiling that list. After which we will submit it to the Ministry of Health,” Dr Mugimba revealed.

