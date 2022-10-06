By Mike Sebalu

Government has rolled out a new plan with redefined strategies to address the challenges and unrest among refugees and their host communities.

According to the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col. (RTD) Okello Charles Engola Macodwogo, the Jobs and Livelihoods Integrated Refugee Plan (JLIRP) will be the cornerstone for all interventions seeking to support refugees and their host communities.

He was speaking at the regional launch of the plan in Yumbe and Gulu districts, which climaxed in Gulu city.

He cited the key challenges such as limited access to land; climate change; formalization of medium and small enterprises, unemployment, weak coordination among partners, gender-based violence, the dwindling food ratios, declining donor support, and the effects of COVID 19 pandemic, among others.

He revealed that the government of Uganda and its partners began developing the jobs and livelihoods integrated response plan in 2018 and it was officially launched last year by Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

He noted that the consultation process was inclusive and attracted various partners, the private sector and refugee-hosting district local governments.

The plan has been developed for an integrated approach and is designed to run for five years, from June 2020 – June 2025 in the refugee hosting districts including; Madi Okollo, Terego, Adjumani, Kikuube, Yumbe, Obongi, Kiryandongo, Kyegegwa, Isingiro, Lamwo, Kampala, Kamwenge, and Koboko.