The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) unveiled the National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2024 plan yesterday, outlining the stages and timeline for the entire enumeration process. The launch was officiated by President Yoweri Museveni as the chief guest.

Addressing delegates during the launch , Dr. Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director of UBOS, stated that the night of May 9th will mark the official start of the enumeration, where everyone present in Uganda on that night will be counted.

He further announced that May 10th, 2024, will be a public holiday to facilitate the official counting, which will continue up to May 20, 2024.

The counting process, according to UBOS, involves three major stages: the pre-enumeration stage, which involves managing planning activities before the actual counting; the enumeration stage, which involves counting people and their characteristics; and the post-enumeration stage, which includes data processing, quality assurance, and other tasks.

Dr. Mukiza further explained that the release of the results will begin in June 2024 with the release of preliminary results, followed by provisional results in September 2024, and finally the final results in December 2024.

According to President Museveni, the overall main purpose of the census is to enable the government plan better for its people.

‘You can’t plan for people you don’t know, the census helps with numbers on this. It also highlights the investment potential since investors will have the population characteristics. Census helps us know where people are, their wealth, and what they do,” Museveni said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mukiza urged the public and international community to trust the official results provided by UBOS, the Ugandan government’s statistical agency.