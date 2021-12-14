By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister for Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has told striking interns to quit if they so wish, warning that it’s them that stand to lose as it shall delay their registration and not the government.

“For sure, let them leave our premises because there is nothing they are doing there,” said Dr Aceng.

The over 500 striking interns have since been given one week to vacate government hospitals in order to pave way for new interns that are due for deployment next year.

Speaking at the launch of the accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Western Uganda, Aceng said the internship is a training period and not work adding that as such they are not public servants.

“You must take note that internship is a training period and not work, they are free to take a decision not to train, and that’s up to them because if they don’t train, they will delay their registration, it’s them to lose and not the government,” said Dr Aceng.

The minister has now advised the interns to stop misbehaving and wait for the government to fulfil its promises.

Aceng meanwhile says the ministry is not bothered by other doctors including the senior house officers who have decided to join the Doctors and interns strike.