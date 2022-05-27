By Ivan Ssenabulya

The minister of state for finance Henry Musasizi has asked parliamentary committee of National Economy to grant the government permission to borrow $70m (about Shs 258.7b) to finance the construction and equipping of the Uganda Heart Institute Project in Nakawa.

The project is intended to improve the number of patients receiving quality cardiovascular care and reduce the number of referrals abroad.

According to Dr. John Omagino the executive director of Uganda Heart Institute, Uganda loses over USD70m annually in medical tourism abroad due to a lack of super-specialized facilities to manage cardiovascular diseases domestically.

Musasizi and the minister of state for health (General Duties) Margret Muhanga appeared before the Parliamentary committee of National Economy and justified the need for this loan.

MPs overwhelmingly supported the loan to have this magnificent facility in the country to domesticate quality cardiovascular care.

The loan will cater for civil works and ancillaries, procurement of furniture and equipment, Consultancy services, and Project management.

The 250-bed capacity facility expected to enhance the productivity and social wellbeing of the population will be delivered in four years.