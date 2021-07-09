By Prossy Kisakye

The government wants $70 million (about Shs 248B) for Uganda to establish a factory for manufacturing the covid-19 vaccine.

This was disclosed by the minister of finance Matia Kasaija while appearing before the parliamentary task force on Covid-19 after members on the committee questioned why the government is wasting money in other activities against covid-19 and there is less impact.

He said that government needs $14 million as part payment to procure material to start this factory.

The chairperson of the committee, also Bugweri county MP Abdul Katuntu noted that the government has spent beyond Shs 4 trillion on fighting covid-19 and the disease still exists advising that, all the focus should be put on vaccinating the population now.

He recommended that the government major focus should be on looking for the required funds to vaccinate people and avoid wasting other funds.