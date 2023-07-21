Educationists have tasked the Ministry of Education and Sports to pay more attention to career guidance and counselling, as they implement the new lower secondary school curriculum.

The head of monitoring at Finn Church –Aid Sam Rutahindwa says although the government is taking some strategic measures to improve the learning environment in schools, little attention is given to career guidance and counselling.

Mr Enock Gumisirisa, the assistant commissioner in charge of career guidance and counselling at the Ministry of Education says government thinks career guidance is everybody’s duty, further calling for more attention to the same.

“The new secondary school lower curriculum which is in effect now is being implemented and the learners need a lot of information which the ministry of education has provided. There has not been so much attention given to career guidance, they think it is a duty of everybody”

Gumisiriza was officiating at the launch of a career guidance counselling report released by Finn Church–Aid.