By Mike Sebalu

Government is considering engaging the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities to have the three-month repatriation period which ends on October 31 extended, to pave way for more Ugandans to be brought home.

According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development Aggrey Kibenge, under this repatriation arrangement, over 1000 Ugandans have been brought home.

He however notes that more Ugandans are still registering at the repatriation centre, adding that the time given by the UAE is just not enough to have all of them brought home.

Last Saturday, a total of 156 Ugandans were brought back under the same arrangement.