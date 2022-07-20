By Sylivia Katushabe
The government has dispatched 790 metric tonnes of relief food to Karamoja Sub-region, whose people are on the brink of starvation.
The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, flagged off 552 metric tonnes of maize flour and 238 metric tonnes of beans at the Office of Prime Minister Stores in Namanve, Wakiso District yesterday.
“When we talk of Karamoja operations, it includes their neighbourhood, which is also suffering. We are going to include some vulnerable people like children with nodding disease syndrome in areas of Kivu, parts Lamwo and Pader [districts],” Mr Onek said.
This is the second time the government is sending food to Karamoja in two weeks. It sent 2,000 metric tonnes of food last week.
Mr Onek said the food is targeting 600,000 people in Kotido, Kaabong, Moroto, Napak, Karenga and Nabilatuk districts that are worst hit by famine.
He attributed the hunger to effects of climate change, cattle rustling and insecurity.
