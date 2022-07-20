By Sylivia Katushabe

The government has dispatched 790 metric tonnes of relief food to Karamoja Sub-region, whose people are on the brink of starvation.

The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, flagged off 552 metric tonnes of maize flour and 238 metric tonnes of beans at the Office of Prime Minister Stores in Namanve, Wakiso District yesterday.

“When we talk of Karamoja operations, it includes their neighbourhood, which is also suffering. We are going to include some vulnerable people like children with nodding disease syndrome in areas of Kivu, parts Lamwo and Pader [districts],” Mr Onek said.