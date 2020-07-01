

Government is today set to launch 7 new cities.

The national launch is set to be held in Jinja presided over by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Speaking ahead of the operationalization of the cities, the minister for local government Raphael Magyezi said they are expected to be self-sustaining entities and raise their own revenue

Magyezi adds that in the meantime no one will be allowed to sell, lease or exchange fixed public assets like land or motor vehicles until further notice.

The new cities being operationalized are Arua ,Fortportal, Gulu, Jinja , Mbarara, Mbale and Masaka.

The others are Hoima in 2021, Entebbe and Lira Cities which take effect 1st July, 2022.

While Moroto, Nakasongola, Soroti, Kabale and Wakiso cities take effect on July 1st 2023.