The government has said mass vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 will start on August 22 to contain the pandemic and guarantee continuity of learning.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Dr Michael Baganizi, the deputy manager of the Uganda National Expanded Program on Immunisation (UNEPI), said: “More than 1.2 million children in that age bracket have so far been vaccinated. The target is 6.6 million. Children who received the vaccines are those who were in the village, those who came with their parents for vaccination or their parents authorized health workers to vaccinate them.”