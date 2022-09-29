By Mike Sebalu

Government has set the deadline to have coffee farmers supplied with seedlings by the end of October.

According to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, an implementation strategy has been put in place to ensure that farmers don’t lose on the ongoing rainy season.

Nabbanja says all beneficiaries will be identified by Parish Development Model (PDM) SACCOs and Parish development committees on supervision of the sub-county workers by October 3, 2022.

This comes at a time when coffee suppliers had petitioned Parliament to have government committed so that farmers don’t lose time for the planting season.

Meanwhile, President Museveni during his address on Ebola and other issues revealed that starting next season, management of coffee seedling distribution will be centralised to PDM SACCOs which he believes will enable farmers to procure the seedlings on their own.