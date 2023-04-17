Government has set a deadline for returning iron sheets that some of its senior officials received from Karamoja Affairs Minister, Dr. Goretti Kitutu.

A source at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says government officials who are still in possession of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja have been given five days to return them.

The source says they expect everyone to have returned the iron sheets by Friday, April 21.

There was drama last week as the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among returned the iron sheets at the OPM stores in Namanve. Officials at the store first declined to accept the iron sheets before police detectives inspected them to ascertain their quality.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, has also since returned 132 pieces of iron sheets out of the 300 he received.