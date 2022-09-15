Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that parents will pay between Shs10,000 and Shs20,000 each term to ensure their children are fed on milk at school.

She was responding to a matter raised by Angora county MP, Juliet Achayo during plenary this afternoon who tasked the premier to explain why the government is adding another burden on parents.

Nabbanja added that milk was chosen because it provides bone-building nutrients, specifically calcium, vitamin D and magnesium which are of high nutrition for both good health and development.

Nabbanja meanwhile says the government has secured a partnership between the Ministry of Education and SNV Uganda, a Netherlands development organisation that will help in subsidizing parents to provide milk for children at schools.

A joint planning meeting held last week resolved that the new government compulsory milk feeding programme will be starting this term in 13 local government schools in Mukono, Kampala and Wakiso and will be rolled out to the rest of the country in January next year.