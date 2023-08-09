Government has set a new date for the implementation of digital number plates. The Security Minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi, while appearing before Parliament’s Infrastructure Committee yesterday, said the number plates will be rolled out either October or late November.

The minister explained that the delayed rollout was occasioned by unforeseen “logistical challenges” from the project implementer, M/s Joint Stock Company Global Security (JSCGS).

“We are going to roll out the project at the beginning of November [or] at the end of October,” Gen Muhwezi said. “Originally, we had set the beginning of July but there were logistical problems and that could not happen but by October 31, they [service provider] will be ready to roll out,” he added.

The scheme, which was initially planned to be rolled out in March, was postponed to July 1 and later suspended indefinitely following an order by the Inspectorate of Government. Minister Muhwezi yesterday indicated that the rollout will begin with Kampala Metropolitan Area.

"We shall begin with Kampala for obvious reasons because that is where most of the crime is committed," he said.