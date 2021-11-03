By Ritah Kemigisa

The minister of works and transport Gen Katumba Wamala has revealed that motorists will start paying road toll fees for Entebbe Expressway on January 1st, 2022.

Launching Stakeholder Engagements on Tolling today, Gen Katumba said Motorcyclists with 400cc bikes will pay shs 3000, light vehicles, shs 5000, medium goods vehicles, shs 10,000, buses and large good vehicles shs 15,000 while larger good vehicles with six Axles and more will pay shs 18,000.

Emergency vehicles such as fire brigades and ambulances and the presidential convoy are exempt from paying tolls.

Katumba has noted that the money paid is for a single passage and not for the whole day.

He adds that frequent users will be given discounts of up to 70%.

According to Katumba, the road remains open to the public for free until the commencement of tolling operations.

He however says UNRA together with EGIS, the contractors for the operation and maintenance of this first toll road will hold a 30-day trial test on the system beginning on November 24th, 2021.