The Ministry of Works and Transport has set up an alternative route to Masaka City via Lake Victoria.

Starting at 1pm Monday, MV Kalangala and MV NODL-Victoria will be transporting travellers from Nakiwogo in Entebbe to Bukakata in Masaka and vice versa.

This follows the closure of the Kampala-Masaka Highway after floods washed away a section of the Katonga Bridge, forcing travellers to divert at Mpigi via Sembabule to Masaka, which is a longer route.

MV Kalangala will be vying from Nakiwogo via Kalangala to Masaka, while MV NODL-Victoria will be going directly to Bukakata in Masaka. MV NODL-Victoria transports only passengers and MV Kalangala transports both passengers and cargo. They will be making only one trip a day.

Mr Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer of Nation Oil Distributors Limited, a firm managing both vessels, said the alternative route was set up after consultations with stakeholders.