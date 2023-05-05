Government has set up a nine-member committee to draft an internship policy to help prevent endless strikes by medical interns.

Appearing before parliament’s health committee, the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo blamed the current challenges on the absence of clear regulations right from admission, internship, and licensing of medical students.

The minister said that the policy will cover all health professionals, urging MPs to support the ministry in mobilizing funds to implement it once approved.

The vice chairperson of the committee, Joel Ssebikali, applauded the move to draft an internship policy, asking the Ministry of Education to collect different views from all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Padyere County MP, Isaac Otimgiw, emphasized the need for the government to urgently find money and pay the medical interns and community health officers (CHOs) to avoid a human resource gap and save lives.