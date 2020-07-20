By Benjamin Jumbe

The Alliance for National transformation (ANT) has underscored the need for establishment of a legal framework to govern operations of security outfits like Local Defence Unit.

This comes days after LDU personnel were withdrawn countrywide to undergo refresher training in human rights and law enforcement procedures.

The ANT acting National Coordinator Alice Alaso says there is need to review the recruitment, composition and governance of such formations to avoid continued abuse of citizens’ rights.

The LDUs have lately been on the spot for civilian killings and torture while on duty during the COVID 19 lockdown.