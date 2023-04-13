Govt has signed a 2-year contract with M/s China Road and Bridge Corporation, a Chinese Company to rehabilitate the Tororo-Gulu meter gauge railway line.

The rehabilitation works for the 375KM line which traverses through Mbale, Soroti, Lira, and Gulu districts will cost shs199.9 billion.

The Ministry of Works and Transport together with the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has signed the contract on behalf of the government as the implementing agency.

According to URC, the meter guage railway once rehabilitated will ease transportation of national and international goods on a commercial basis.

Construction works will include drainage improvement along the railway, earthworks, supply of new track material, and construction of level crossing signage.