Government has announced a 50% reduction in the cost of internet in a bid to promote the inclusive use of digital services by all groups of people.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said the reduction in the cost of internet takes effect today, August 1, 2023.

KFM understands that the cost of internet through the national backbone fibre has been reduced from 70 USD per Megabits per second to 35 USD per Megabits per second monthly.

“Ladies and gentlemen, with all the key achievements undertaken by government under NITA, I`m delighted to announce that effective today, 1st August 2023, the price of internet has been reduced from $70 to $35 per Mbps per month,” Baryomunsi told journalists on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) Executive Director says the reduction in the cost of internet will save the government a lot of revenue that has been often spent on the communication budget, as it encourages adoption of e-government services conveniently.