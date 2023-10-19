The government has acknowledged that Uganda is still lagging behind in achieving Sustainable Development Goal Seven, which emphasizes universal access to affordable, reliable sustainable, and modern energy.

The commissioner for renewable energy at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Mr Brian Tusubira says Uganda is not different from the rest of the African countries which have failed to track SDG seven despite the fact that it is critical for economic development.

He notes that currently, access to electricity by Uganda’s population is at 57%.

“Countries that are poor in terms of electricity supply are also poor in terms of development, so poverty, food security, health, gender, climate action, and education will fail if we don’t grow our access,” Tusubira said.

In a move meant to create awareness and accelerate action towards achieving SDGs, the Youth Go Green organisation in partnership with Nation Media Group-Uganda has organised an SDG run slated for October 29 at Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme: Affordable and Clean Energy.

Other sponsors of the SDG Run 2023 include; Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), World Wide Fund (WWF), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) among others.