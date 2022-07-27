Negotiations between the Ugandan Government and Rwenzururu kingdom to have King Wesley Mumbere return to his palace are still ongoing.

This was revealed yesterday by the kingdom lawyer Alfred Makasi also the Attorney General of Rwenzururu Kingdom immediately after the International Crimes Division of the High Court adjourned terrorism charges against King Mumbere and his royal guards.

However, Makasi refused to disclose the progress of these negotiations.

Mumbere is facing 41 charges of murder, terrorism, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery, among others allegedly committed during 2016.

He was arrested on November 27th, 2016 together with 203 royal guards following the clashes that saw hundreds of his subjects lose their lives.

The Kingdom lawyers say 10 of these accused persons have since passed on while in prison.