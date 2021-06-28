By Juliet Nalwooga More by this Author

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Government has been dragged to court over failure to regulate the high medical bills being charged by private health facilities for Covid-19 treatment.

As the country battles the second wave of Covid-19, several private hospitals around Kampala are charging between Shs3m and Shs5m per day for patients needing oxygen in the intensive care and high dependency units.

Likewise, the same hospitals are charging between Shs1m and Shs2.5m for moderate cases per day.

And on Friday, a health advocacy organisation, Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) and its executive director, Mr Moses Mulumba, petitioned the High Court in Kampala, seeking intervention.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, the Attorney General (AG) and the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, have been listed as respondents.

“An order be issued against the respondents (minister Aceng, AG and the medical association), to intervene by regulating and causing a reduction of the soaring hospital rates for management and treatment of persons suffering from Covid-19,” reads in part the court documents.

